MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 2,114.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

