Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Lowered to $211.00 at Barclays

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $238.00 to $211.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.09.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE MAA opened at $177.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $154.07 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.