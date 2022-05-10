Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Insider Diana Dyer Bartlett Buys 2,716 Shares

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) insider Diana Dyer Bartlett acquired 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 733 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £19,908.28 ($24,544.79).

Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 726 ($8.95). 140,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,082. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 774.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 799.54. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 679.47 ($8.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 874 ($10.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of £471.65 million and a P/E ratio of 5.35.

Get Mid Wynd International Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.05%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.