Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $77.31 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSEX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

