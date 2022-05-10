Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Midland States Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $586.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,764,000 after purchasing an additional 68,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 58,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

