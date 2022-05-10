Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $85.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Mimecast by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

