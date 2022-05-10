Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post earnings of -0.05 per share for the quarter.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at 0.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.43. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 0.79 and a 52 week high of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $341.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52.
Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 6.81.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
