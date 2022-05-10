Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post earnings of -0.05 per share for the quarter.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at 0.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.43. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 0.79 and a 52 week high of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $341.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 705.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 53,789 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 138,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 6.81.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

