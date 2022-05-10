Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
MG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mistras Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Mistras Group stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $159.25 million, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
