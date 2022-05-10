Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

MG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mistras Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $159.25 million, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.90.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.