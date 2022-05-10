Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of MFG opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

