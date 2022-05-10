Mizuho Lowers Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $72.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.