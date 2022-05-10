MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.79. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.54.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

