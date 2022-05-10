Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$216.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.90 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.16 EPS.

Model N stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 172,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,719. The company has a market capitalization of $818.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.85. Model N has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. TheStreet cut Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $44,479.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,949,000 after buying an additional 260,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Model N by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 381,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Model N by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

