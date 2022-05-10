Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. 172,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,719. The stock has a market cap of $818.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $44,479.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $90,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Model N by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Model N by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

