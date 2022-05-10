Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

