Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will announce $430.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.52 million and the highest is $431.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $293.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.33.

MPWR opened at $406.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.53 and a one year high of $580.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $595,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,253 shares of company stock worth $15,077,691 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.