Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.08.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price acquired 25,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Montrose Environmental Group stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.33. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.36.
Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
