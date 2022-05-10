Morgan Stanley Cuts adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target to €235.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €255.00 ($268.42) to €235.00 ($247.37) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of adidas from €205.00 ($215.79) to €193.00 ($203.16) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. adidas has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average of $132.81.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that adidas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 30.5% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 79.7% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

