Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) & Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Head-To-Head Survey

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blackstone Mortgage Trust $514.47 million 9.91 $419.19 million $2.79 10.73

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 40.90%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.19%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Blackstone Mortgage Trust 54.55% 8.75% 1.79%

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

