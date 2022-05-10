Morguard (TSE:MRC) Price Target Cut to C$165.00

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$180.00 to C$165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morguard from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

TSE:MRC traded down C$1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$117.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$131.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$133.40. Morguard has a 12 month low of C$117.21 and a 12 month high of C$158.01.

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported C$10.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$272.68 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Morguard will post 14.3999985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

