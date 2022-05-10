Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $202.08 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $193.93 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.71.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.