Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $790.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $205.98 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,680.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Movado Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,049,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after buying an additional 164,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

