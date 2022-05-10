Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) & SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Financial Survey

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and SoFi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 SoFi Technologies 0 6 7 0 2.54

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus target price of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.87%. SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.88, suggesting a potential upside of 226.84%. Given SoFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 48.79% 16.11% 3.05% SoFi Technologies N/A -11.43% -5.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and SoFi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $3.32 billion 0.94 $1.45 billion $18.74 2.25 SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 4.09 -$483.94 million N/A N/A

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats SoFi Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers and brokers. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

