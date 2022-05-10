MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSM. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.17.

NYSE MSM opened at $81.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,961,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,581,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after buying an additional 226,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after buying an additional 46,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

