MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($232.63) to €232.00 ($244.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf cut MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($257.89) to €255.00 ($268.42) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($185.26) to €178.00 ($187.37) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.67.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.41. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $91.69 and a 52-week high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

