Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €291.00 Price Target at Barclays

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €291.00 ($306.32) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($347.37) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €270.00 ($284.21) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($341.05) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of FRA:MUV2 traded down €5.30 ($5.58) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €213.70 ($224.95). 434,109 shares of the company traded hands. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of €166.59 ($175.36) and a 52-week high of €198.95 ($209.42). The business’s fifty day moving average is €235.20 and its 200-day moving average is €251.16.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

