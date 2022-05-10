Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €300.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €300.00 ($315.79) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MUV2. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($347.37) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($347.37) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($341.05) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €270.00 ($284.21) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €291.00 ($306.32) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FRA MUV2 traded down €5.30 ($5.58) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €213.70 ($224.95). 434,109 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €235.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €251.16. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of €166.59 ($175.36) and a 1-year high of €198.95 ($209.42).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

