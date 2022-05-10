Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €330.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €330.00 ($347.37) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €270.00 ($284.21) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a €291.00 ($306.32) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($347.37) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($341.05) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

FRA:MUV2 traded down €5.30 ($5.58) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €213.70 ($224.95). 434,109 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €235.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €251.16. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of €166.59 ($175.36) and a fifty-two week high of €198.95 ($209.42).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

