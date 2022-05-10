Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €330.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €330.00 ($347.37) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.42% from the stock’s current price.

MUV2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €291.00 ($306.32) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($341.05) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($347.37) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €270.00 ($284.21) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($315.79) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday.

MUV2 traded down €5.30 ($5.58) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €213.70 ($224.95). The stock had a trading volume of 434,109 shares. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of €166.59 ($175.36) and a 52 week high of €198.95 ($209.42). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €235.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €251.16.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

