Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on MUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE MUR opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,054 shares of company stock worth $785,307. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

