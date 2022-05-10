Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Issues Earnings Results

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.69 million, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.58. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 982.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

