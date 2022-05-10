Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Issues Earnings Results

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.
NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.69 million, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.58. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $26.00.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 982.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
