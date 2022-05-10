Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTRA. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.50.

NTRA stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Natera will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $83,778.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $32,309.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,229.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,337,000 after acquiring an additional 355,574 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,131,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Natera by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Natera by 8.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,527,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Natera by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,887,000 after buying an additional 204,621 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

