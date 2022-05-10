National Bank Financial Cuts Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target to C$14.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Anaergia from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Anaergia in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Anaergia in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANRGF traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780. Anaergia has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

