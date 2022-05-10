National Bank Financial Weighs in on Dundee Precious Metals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

DPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.38.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 5.27. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$6.99 and a 12 month high of C$9.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.83.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$209.79 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total transaction of C$78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$118,050. Also, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total value of C$347,233.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 457,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,648,184.68. Insiders sold a total of 78,913 shares of company stock valued at $616,849 in the last 90 days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.32%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

