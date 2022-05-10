National Bankshares Lowers Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$43.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s current price.
POW has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.94.
POW traded down C$0.63 on Tuesday, hitting C$35.83. The company had a trading volume of 777,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,101. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.62. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$35.44 and a 1-year high of C$44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67, a current ratio of 19.91 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market cap of C$24.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
