National Bankshares Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $13.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 91.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDP. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.47.

NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 330,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,618. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 14.78. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $19.66.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,666,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,124 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 704,218 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

