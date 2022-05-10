National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at B. Riley

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 107.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NCMI. StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NCMI stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 110,702.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 226,941 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 9.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 30.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 378,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 88,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 46,490 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

