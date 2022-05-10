National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 142.42% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NCMI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,032. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.38. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,728,000 after buying an additional 484,372 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 192,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 75,262 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 84,532 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 49.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $164,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

