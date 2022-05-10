National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

NHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 566.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NHI opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.97.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

