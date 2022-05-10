National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NHI stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.09. 3,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,844. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $966,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.