National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. National Health Investors updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.32-$4.42 EPS.

Shares of NHI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,844. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.97. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $72.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

