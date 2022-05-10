National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

NYSE NPK opened at $72.83 on Monday. National Presto Industries has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $515.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.34.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 175.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 422.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.