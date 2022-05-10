National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
NYSE NPK opened at $72.83 on Monday. National Presto Industries has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $515.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.34.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.
National Presto Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
