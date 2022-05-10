National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,625. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

