National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues Earnings Results

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. National Vision updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. 57,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,937. National Vision has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in National Vision by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in National Vision by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Vision by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

