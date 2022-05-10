National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues Earnings Results

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. National Vision updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.80 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. 57,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,937. National Vision has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.
National Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
