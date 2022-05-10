National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01-2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.National Vision also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $7.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 141,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,937. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.78. National Vision has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in National Vision by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in National Vision by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in National Vision by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

