National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.National Vision also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.80 EPS.

NASDAQ EYE traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 121,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,937. National Vision has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EYE. TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

