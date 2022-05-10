Needham & Company LLC Lowers JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $23.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock worth $1,703,224. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,010,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

