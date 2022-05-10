Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Nelnet has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Nelnet stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $80.55. 107,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,428. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.72. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $394.49 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,826.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at $15,852,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nelnet by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Nelnet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

