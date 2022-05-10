Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLTX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 285,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 80,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.