Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLTX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
