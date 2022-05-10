Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given New €45.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Societe Generale from €40.00 ($42.11) to €45.00 ($47.37) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($78.95) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. 62,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,484. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

