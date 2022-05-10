Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $360.03.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NFLX opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix has a 12-month low of $172.30 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

